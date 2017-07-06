Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu Reveals The States He’s Claiming For Biafra Republic

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has revealed the states he will be claiming for Biafra should the referendum be granted. Nnamdi Kanu while speaking in a new interview with Channels TV, noted that for him, it is either Biafra or death. Kanu who stated that he has no…

The post Nnamdi Kanu Reveals The States He’s Claiming For Biafra Republic appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.