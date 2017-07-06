Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu should remove thoughts of a divided Nigeria from his mind – Obasanjo

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed calls by those advocating the division of the country through the creation of a sovereign Biafra State. He appealed to those advocating for the division of the country to purge their minds of such notions. Obasanjo made the call in Kano yesterday when he visited Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje […]

