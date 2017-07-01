NNL: Bendel Insurance beat Go Round FC 2-0 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NNL: Bendel Insurance beat Go Round FC 2-0
Vanguard
Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Saturday defeated Go Round FC of Port Harcourt 2-0 in a Nigeria National League (NNL) fixture. Ukeme Williams opened scoring for Insurance after 25 minutes of the game played at the Samuel Ogbemudia …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!