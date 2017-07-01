NNL: Bendel Insurance beat Go Round FC 2-0

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Saturday defeated Go Round FC of Port Harcourt 2-0 in a Nigeria National League (NNL) fixture.

Ukeme Williams opened scoring for Insurance after 25 minutes of the game played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, while Oritse Muyiwa scored the second goal about 50 minutes later.

At the end of the match, Insurance FC’s Head Coach, Roland Ewere, lauded his team’s performance throughout the 90 minutes of play.

On his part, Go Round FC’s Head Coach, Ngozi Elechi, commended the spirit of his players even when they were short of one player.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Edo’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who watched the match and later spoke to both coaches, commended their efforts.

Shaibu also congratulated Insurance players for their victory.

He said Gov. Godwin Obaseki was happy with the victory, adding that he (Obaseki) was committed in supporting them to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The post NNL: Bendel Insurance beat Go Round FC 2-0 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

