NNPC drops price of Diesel to N155/litre

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reduced the price of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, has dropped further from between N175 and N200 per litre as of June 18, 2017 to between N155 and N160 per litre in many filling stations across the country. Early last month, the NNPC announced that the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

