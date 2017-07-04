Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How we saved Nigeria $2bn – NNPC discloses as it reveals cause of Nigeria’s recession – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

How we saved Nigeria $2bn – NNPC discloses as it reveals cause of Nigeria's recession
NAIJ.COM
Nigeria's state oil company has saved $2 billion in the past year by renegotiating its upstream servicing contracts, it said in a statement on Tuesday July 4, as it tries to reduce high overheads. NAIJ.com gathered that the Nigerian National Petroleum …
NNPC gets $2b discounts on upstream contractsThe Nation Newspaper
Nigeria: NNPC, International Firms Lift N11 Trillion Oil in 12 MonthsAllAfrica.com
NNPC eyes Benue Trough drillingUpstream Online
Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa –THISDAY Newspapers
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.