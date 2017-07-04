How we saved Nigeria $2bn – NNPC discloses as it reveals cause of Nigeria’s recession – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
How we saved Nigeria $2bn – NNPC discloses as it reveals cause of Nigeria's recession
NAIJ.COM
Nigeria's state oil company has saved $2 billion in the past year by renegotiating its upstream servicing contracts, it said in a statement on Tuesday July 4, as it tries to reduce high overheads. NAIJ.com gathered that the Nigerian National Petroleum …
NNPC gets $2b discounts on upstream contracts
Nigeria: NNPC, International Firms Lift N11 Trillion Oil in 12 Months
NNPC eyes Benue Trough drilling
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!