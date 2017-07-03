NNPC/Shell Cup: Henson boys qualify for final

Goal-hungry boys from Hensen Secondary School of Benin City, Edo State, booked the first slot in the finals of the ongoing 19th edition of the NNPC/Shell Cup with a 4-0 defeat of their counterparts from Government Day Secondary School, Lamisula, Borno State.

In the first semi-final match played on Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Ernest Ojeken opened the goal line in the 13th minute of play with the second goal coming barely five minutes after from Arase Iyober who made a good conversion of a corner kick.

The first half of the match ended 3:0 with the third goal coming from Isaac Justice in the 23rd minute.

The Government College boys made frantic efforts and goal attempts to reduce the margin in the second half but missed every opportunity they had. The victory for the Hensen boys was sealed when Ernest recorded his second goal in the 78th minute of play to close the match at 4:0.

The match was watched by coaching crew from the youth academy of the Dutch League Champions, Rotterdam Football Club, the Netherlands; the Director and Principal, Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, Rev. Chris Ugorji, who represented the Minister of Education; Professor Richard Follet from the University of Sussex, UK and leadership of The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The second semifinal match between Holy Ghost College, Owerri, Imo State, and Sambo Secondary School, Gusau, Zamfara State will produce the second finalist later today.

The third place and final matches will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, July 4.

