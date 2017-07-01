No Causalities after Fire at Federal Secretariat

The Federal Secretariat in Abuja was on Saturday morning engulfed by flames. A spokesperson for the Fire Service who spoke to Channels TV said they weren’t alerted until 30 minutes after the fire had started, but they were able to stop the fire before it spread to neighboring buildings. This is the second major building […]

The post No Causalities after Fire at Federal Secretariat appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

