No Causalities after Fire at Federal Secretariat

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Secretariat in Abuja was on Saturday morning engulfed by flames. A spokesperson for the Fire Service who spoke to Channels TV said they weren’t alerted until 30 minutes after the fire had started, but they were able to stop the fire before it spread to neighboring buildings. This is the second major building […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

