No force can stop us from winning Osun By-Election – Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun has dared some politicians in the state and at the national level whom he said are plotting his downfall, to be careful, maintaining that nobody can stop him and his party from winning the state’s By-election.

He explained that although the politicians may be influential or hold stronger positions of authority, none of them can smear his influence in Osun politics.

Aregbesola who stated this during one of the mega rallies to garner support for the APC candidate, Senator Mudashiru Husain in Saturday’s By-Election in Osun West Senatorial District, said the forces are not capable of uprooting or demeaning his political sagacity and capability.

The governor who said he was aware of alignment of some forces within the Osun APC with the PDP and other political office holders at the national level to degrade his political strength added that “they will be shocked with the result of By-Election.”

He said, “Let me say unequivocally, I am hearing they want to use force. I stand: No force, I repeat, no force from Osogbo, Ilobu, Abeokuta, Ilorin, Akure or Abuja can stop me or us as a party in Osun.”

“They have connived with the so-called powers at the federal level to smear me. If they try it, they will have themselves to blame because nobody can stop me.”

“I am shielded by women, I have a female sister, I have a female sibling, I have a female as wife and I have a daughter. So you see, I am surrounded by women. Nobody can use force to stop us, we will win on Saturday.”

Governor Aregbesola who said the PDP has no political leeway to be victorious at the polls affirmed that the end of the party had come when former president, Olusegun Obasanjo tore his card and denounced his membership of the party.

“Since the day Obasanjo tore his membership card of the PDP, their end had come. The only thing that the PDP can use to regain its full political strength is when that card can reform as a single document,” Ogbeni Aregbesola stressed.

The post No force can stop us from winning Osun By-Election – Aregbesola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

