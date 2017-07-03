No Grey Skies: Making of the Hottest New Girl Group on Fashion One Africa

The hottest place in summer is definitely Los Angeles and this season it gets even hotter. In No Grey Skies, an aspiring music executive, Zach Sorgen, must put together the hottest, new girl group and with a limited budget and a two-week deadline, produce a must-hit music video. With his job on the line, the […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

