No Lassa fever outbreak in Ogun – Commissioner

OGUN State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, says its Disease Surveillance Officers (DSOs), across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas has been strengthen, heighten and on red alert to combat any forms of disease outbreak or epidemic in the state. Ipaye made this known while fielding questions from Journalists […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

