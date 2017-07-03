No leadership tussle in Iwhrekan —Community leader

By Onozure Dania

THE community leader of Iwhrekan, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Pa Egegbe Egidi, has refuted reports of a leadership tussle in the community, saying that the executive of the community headed by Mr. Oghogho Precious, is intact.

Pa Egidi, in a statement while reacting to a publication in a national newspaper, of a looming leadership tussle in the community, described same as false.

Egidi noted that Iwhrekan community consists of four quarters: Ekregare, Ogbokpa, Ogbetedo and Ekrijigbe and so the executive positions are zoned amongst the quarters to run for two years tenure as stated in the constitution without any form of tenure elongation.

He said: “Ekrijigbe quarter which brought Mr. Vincent Gbemre as chairman started June 6, 2015, after having been sworn-in by Edion-In-Council along with other members, stayed briefly in office before his cousin, Chavwuko Gbemre, took him to court and he was removed after three months.

“After Vincent Gbemre was replaced by his cousin, Chavwuko Gbemre, he continued and completed the two years tenure of Ekrijigbe quarter. l am surprised that Chavwuko Gbemre has been battling for tenure elongation when his cousin had served the first three months of the two years tenure.”

“The new executives having been sworn-in by the Edion-In-Council at the community town hall, were later led by Mr. Samuel Gokeme to see Chief J.K.B. Gbemre at Warri, where he offered prayers of successful administration for the new executives headed by Oghogho.

“Chief J.K.B. Gbemre’s claim that he was not aware of the new executives led by Oghogho Precious sworn-in by the Edion-In-Council as perform by Pa Egidi is not an excuse because his absence cannot stop the Edion-In-Council carrying out its constitutional duty once the council had formed a quorum.

“The new executives after being sworn-in by the Edion-In-Council at the community town hall were later led by Mr. Samuel Gokeme to see Chief J.K.B. Gbemre at Warri where he offered prayers of successful administration for the new executives.”

The post No leadership tussle in Iwhrekan —Community leader appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

