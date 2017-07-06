“No room for Corruption,’’ Obaseki tells new Commissioners

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday swore-in 18 commissioners, saying that “there is no room for corruption in his administration’’.

Addressing the commissioners made up of 15 males and 3 females at Government House, Beninand the governor said their appointment was a call to service and not to make money or accumulate wealth.

He said the commissioners were nominated by their various local government councils and they should live up to the confidence reposed on them.

“We expect that you live above board; your confirmation by the Edo House of Assembly goes to show that you were found worthy to serve the state.

“This is the time to build institutions; it is not a time to think about self, but to work for the common good of the people.

“Bring your experiences to bear and treat staff with respect and follow laid down rules,’’ he said.

Obaseki urged the commissioners to come up with innovative solutions that would help increase internally generated revenue in the state.

The governor also tasked them on loyalty, accountability and to key into the ICT initiative of the present administration.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of other commissioners, Mr Osagie Inegbedion‎, appreciated the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve.

Inegbedion said that their appointment was a call to service, saying “we are committed to serve’’.

The Commissioners are: Mr Yekini Idaiye (Akoko-Edo), Mr Paul Ohonbamu (Egor)‎, Mr E. Agbale (Esan-Central), Mr Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East) and Amiolemen Osahon (Esan-West).

Others are: Mr Joseph Ugheoke‎ (Etsako-Central), Mr Mika Amonokha (Etsako-East), Mrs Mariam Abubakar (Etsako-West),‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎ (Igueben), Erimona Oye‎ (Ikpoba-Okha) and Prof. Yinka Omoregbe‎ (Oredo).

Also sworn-in were: Mr Osaze Osemwegie-Ero (Orhionmwon), Mr Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North-East), Dr Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South-West), Mr Jimoh Ijegbai‎ (Owan-East), Mr Okun Reginald (Owan-West) and Dr David Osifo‎ (Uhunmwode).

The post “No room for Corruption,’’ Obaseki tells new Commissioners appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

