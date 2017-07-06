No room for Corruption – Obaseki tells newly sworn-in commissioners
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, swore-in 18 commissioners. He, however, told them that there was no room for corruption in his administration and tasked them to come up with innovative solutions to developing all sectors of the state. Addressing the commissioner,s consisting 15 males and 3 females at Edo State Government House […]
No room for Corruption – Obaseki tells newly sworn-in commissioners
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!