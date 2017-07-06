No room for Corruption – Obaseki tells newly sworn-in commissioners

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, swore-in 18 commissioners. He, however, told them that there was no room for corruption in his administration and tasked them to come up with innovative solutions to developing all sectors of the state. Addressing the commissioner,s consisting 15 males and 3 females at Edo State Government House […]

