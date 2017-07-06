‘No room for Corruption’, Obaseki tells newly sworn-in commissioners

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Thursday, swore-in 18 commissioners noting that there was no room for corruption in his administration and tasking them to come up with innovative solutions to developing all sectors of the state.

Addressing the commissioners consisting 15 males and 3 females at Edo State Government House in Benin City, the governor stressed that their appointments indicated a call to service, and not an avenue to make money or accumulate wealth.

Governor Obaseki explained that their various local government councils nominated the commissioners, and they should live up to the confidence reposed on them.

“We expect that you live above board; your confirmation by the Edo House of Assembly goes to show that you were found worthy to serve the state. This is the time to build institutions; it is not a time to think about self, but to work for the common good of the people. Bring your experiences to bear and threat staff with respect and follow laid down rules,” he said.

Furthermore, the governor urged the commissioners to work towards increasing internally generated revenue in the state, while also tasking them on loyalty, accountability and inculcation of the ICT initiative of the present administration.

Speaking for the commissioners was Mr Osagie Inegbedion‎, who appreciated the governor for the opportunity given them to serve, affirming also that they were committed to serve.

The sworn in commissioners are; Hon. Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo), Hon. Ohonbamu Paul (Egor)‎, Bar. E. Agbale (Esan Central), Barr. Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East).and Amiolemen Osahon (Esan West).

Others are Hon. Joseph Ughioke‎ (Etsako Central), Mr Mika Amonokha (Etsako East), Mrs. Mariam Abubakar (Etsako West),‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎ (Igueben), Erimona Oye‎ (Ikpoba-Okha) Prof. Yinka Omoregbe‎ (Oredo)

Also sworn-in are Mr Osaze Osemwegie-Ero​ ​(Orhionmwon), Hon. Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North-East), Dr. Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South-West), Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai‎ (Owan East), Hon. Okun Reginald (Owan West) and Dr David Osifo‎ (Uhunmwode).

The post ‘No room for Corruption’, Obaseki tells newly sworn-in commissioners appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

