Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina, condemns `baby mama` syndrome among artists

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina, has written an open letter to her future husband that she would never consider being a `baby mama’, a syndrome that is currently in vogue among some young girls and ladies in the entertainment industry. Oluwasina, who her came into limelight in the award winning movie ‘Ayomi’ condemned the syndrome in…

The post Nollywood Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina, condemns `baby mama` syndrome among artists appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.