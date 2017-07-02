Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi loses daughter [PHOTO]

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Life Style | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi, has lost her daughter, Ayo, to the cold hands of death. The news was made public on Sunday by Nollywood actor, Yemi Fabiyi. He took to his Instagram page to mourn the deceased. Fabiyi also shared her picture and wrote: “Rest in Peace AYO. May God grant your mum @therealremisurutu the […]

