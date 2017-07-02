Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi loses daughter [PHOTO]

Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi, has lost her daughter, Ayo, to the cold hands of death. The news was made public on Sunday by Nollywood actor, Yemi Fabiyi. He took to his Instagram page to mourn the deceased. Fabiyi also shared her picture and wrote: “Rest in Peace AYO. May God grant your mum @therealremisurutu the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

