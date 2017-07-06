Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu pens emotional letter as daughter is buried
Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu has written an emotional letter to her daughter, Ayomikun, who passed on four days ago. She was buried on Thursday at the Ebony Vault in Ikoyi, Lagos. Remi Surutu wrote: “Dearest AYOMIKUN, As a mother and child, it is natural we share both physical and abstract tours, laughter, pain and compliments; […]
Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu pens emotional letter as daughter is buried
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!