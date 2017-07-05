Nollywood Gist: My husband didn’t use charm to marry me-Actress Mide Martins – Naija News
Nollywood Gist: My husband didn't use charm to marry me-Actress Mide Martins
Mide Martins, the popular Nollywood actress debunked the rumours about leaving her marriage with her actor and director husband, Afeez Owo. She discloses this in an interview with Punch: “I wonder what people stand to gain by carrying vicious rumours …
