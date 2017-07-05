Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Gist: My husband didn’t use charm to marry me-Actress Mide Martins – Naija News

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Naija News

Nollywood Gist: My husband didn't use charm to marry me-Actress Mide Martins
Naija News
Mide Martins, the popular Nollywood actress debunked the rumours about leaving her marriage with her actor and director husband, Afeez Owo. She discloses this in an interview with Punch: “I wonder what people stand to gain by carrying vicious rumours …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.