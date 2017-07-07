Pages Navigation Menu

Nominees rejection: Don’t ground governance, TUC tells Senate

TRADE UNION Congress, TUC, has appealed to the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, to prevail on his members not to ground governance by their threat to reject any nominee presented before them by the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo. The TUC described the threat as harsh and undemocratic, considering the current tensionsoaked political climate, saying such confrontation […]

