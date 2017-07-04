Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An intercontinental ballistic missile has been successfully tested by North Korea on Tuesday — a watershed moment in its push to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States. According to US experts, the device could reach Alaska, the launch, which came as the United States prepared to mark its Independence Day, triggered …

