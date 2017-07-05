North Korea now threat to the World – U.S.

The U.S. has strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, saying North Korea has now become a threat to the world and calling for global action to stop the country from developing nuclear capability.

The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Pyongyang action represented a threat not only to the U.S. but to its allies and the entire global community.

Tillerson said “testing an ICBM represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world.

“Global action is required to stop a global threat.

“Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime.

“All nations should publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences to their pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“We intend to bring North Korea’s provocative action before the UN Security Council and enact stronger measures to hold the DPRK accountable.”

According to him, the U.S. seeks only the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the end of threatening actions by North Korea, vowing the U.S. would not allow a nuclear capable North Korea.

“As we, along with others, have made it clear, we will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea.

“The President and his national security team are continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners,” he said.

United States officials have scheduled an emergency UN Security Council meeting later on Tuesday during which they would determine the exact type of missile North Korea launched.

“The U.S., Japan and South Korea have called for an open emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding North Korea’s ICBM launch,” U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said.

President Donald Trump had tweeted earlier: “North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?

“Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer.

“Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

The missile launch on the eve of the U.S. Independence Day, took place days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were due to discuss steps to prevail on North Korea’s weapons programme.

