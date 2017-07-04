Not all Nigerians in South Africa are bad-envoy

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Martin Cobham, has said that only an insignificant number of Nigerians in South Africa are bad but that so many of them contribute and are still contributing positively to the economic development of their host country.

Cobham told newsmen in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday that it was wrong to brand all Nigerians resident in South Africa as bad people.

The Ambassador said Nigerian professionals were doing well in different fields and sectors of the South African economy.

He also said that the mission was aware of such negative impressions about Nigerians, adding that it had been countering them anytime they arose.

“There are more Nigerians contributing positively to the South African economy and other related sectors and I am happy to say that they are doing well.

“It is also important to say good things about such Nigerians.

“The mission has continued to carry out enlightenment campaigns to Nigerians to stay away from crime.

‘’They have also been told to obey the laws of the host country and avoid things that will smear the image of our country,” he said.

According to the high commissioner, Nigerians abroad are expected to exhibit good conduct while the mission will continue to provide advocacy to them.

Cobham said that the mission had cordial relationship with various Nigerian groups, organisations and professionals in South Africa.

