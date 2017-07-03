Notorious Criminal Who Defrauds People In Banks Nabbed In Sapele, Delta (Photos)

A man notorious for defrauding unsuspecting people in Banks has been nabbed in Sapele, Delta State. According to Sapele Oghenek, the suspected thief operates by confronting people after they make withdrawals and tells them that he wants to ‘change money’.After changing the money for him, the owner’s money will drastically reduce on getting home.He used the trick to defraud a man of N30,000 at UBA

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

