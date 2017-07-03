Pages Navigation Menu

Notorious Criminal Who Defrauds People In Banks Nabbed In Sapele, Delta (Photos)

A man notorious for defrauding unsuspecting people in Banks has been nabbed in Sapele, Delta State. According to Sapele Oghenek, the suspected thief operates by confronting people after they make withdrawals and tells them that he wants to ‘change money’.After changing the money for him, the owner’s money will drastically reduce on getting home.He used the trick to defraud a man of N30,000 at UBA

