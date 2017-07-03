Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NOUN Certificates More Recognised Outside Nigeria

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

QUALIFICATIONS obtained from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have enjoyed greater recognition outside the country than at home. This was disclosed by the Director of NOUN Study Centre, McCarthy, Lagos, Professor T James, last weekend, during the university’s 16th Matriculation Ceremony. According to James, NOUN graduates have continued to access international opportunities often …

The post NOUN Certificates More Recognised Outside Nigeria appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.