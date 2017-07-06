Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NOUN Graduates Now Eligible For Youth Service And Law School

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

In an amendment bill passed to law by the Senate, students of the National Open University are now allowed to participate in the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) and also able to attend Law school. The Senate panel stated that the amendment would bring the National Open university at the level of other universities and to …

The post NOUN Graduates Now Eligible For Youth Service And Law School appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.