NPA, other stakeholders meet to sustain Presidential Order on Port Operations

Lagos – The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, on Friday urged stakeholders in the maritime sector to work together to sustain the Presidential Order on Port Operations.

According to a statement on Friday by the Principal Manager, Public Affairs of NPA, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, the NPA chief executive made the plea at an inter-agency interactive session on the Presidential Order on Port Operations held at the NPA headquarters in Lagos.

The statement said Usman called on all stakeholders in the sector to make information-sharing a pivotal part of their activities.

According to her, we need to work hand-in-hand to improve efficiency in our ports.

“We need to work as a team toward achieving success across the industry. It is about the greatness of our dear country Nigeria.

“Let us work together to make our ports competitive in the entire ECOWAS sub-region,’’ Usman said.

She, therefore, urged all organisations to adhere to the tenets of the Executive Order, in order not to be hampered by any encumbrances.

Usman said that the NPA Management had evolved an effective machinery to comprehensively review the progress and challenges associated with the efforts to actualise the executive order.

The managing director also presented the Joint Stakeholders Committee’s report on the implementation of the Executive Order on Port Operations at the session.

The post NPA, other stakeholders meet to sustain Presidential Order on Port Operations appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

