NPA seeks collaboration with Navy in service delivery – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NPA seeks collaboration with Navy in service delivery
Vanguard
The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authourity (NPA), Hajiya Hadiza Usman, on Monday, called for collaboration with the Nigerian Navy (NN) for better service delivery. Usman made the call when she paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!