NPFL: Enyimba will fight for title- Ogunbote

Enyimba FC gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote has reiterated his side’s desire to fight to the end for the title. This is coming on the heels of a run of form that has them sitting 3rd on the log after 26 rounds of matches.

Ogunbote speaking with npfl.ng after a midweek trashing of El-Kanemi Warriors sounded confident about his side’s fortunes and rued the absence of team captain, Mfon Udoh in the squad that defeated Ladan Bosso’s lads.

Gunning for an eight title

“We have 12 games to decide the league. The players are equally aware of the fact that we need to step up our game. We are really determined to win and win big, and we will take our chances.

“The title is very much within reach and we can measure up. Securing wins away from home will be crucial. We expect tough games henceforth, because it is getting more critical. I am confident, we have all it takes to go for the title,” said Ogunbote.

Mfon Udoh’s absence

On the absence of Udoh in their win against El-Kanemi on Wednesday, Ogunbote admitted his team missed their captain and believes that they would have scored more than four if the striker was in good shape to feature.

Ogunbote still could not confirm if the Enyimba captain will be fit for their trip to Uyo where they will face Akwa United.

“Actually we missed Mfon. We cannot say we did not miss him. If he played, maybe we could have scored more than four.

“We are waiting on the doctors. He has resumed training. I wouldn’t know for sure if he will be in consideration for the next game (against Akwa United),” he told npfl.ng.

Enyimba have won the title seven times and only lost the race to a revitalized Rangers International last term

Enyimba’s next NPFL fixture is a trip to Uyo to face Akwa United on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

NPFL

