NPFL: LMC urged to improve match officiating

A football `super fan’, Chief Ken Ani, has urged the League Management Company (LMC) to improve credibility and acceptability of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) by ensuring fair officiating of matches.

Ani said on Saturday in Enugu that the NPFL league should be growing and gaining local and international respect to attract the funding and quality players.

The super fan, who had continuously contributed to growth of football clubs in Enugu State, however, appreciated efforts of the LMC to sanitize the league so far this season but added “more is still needed to be done’’.

Ani charged the LMC and the referees’ appointment committee to go a step further in strict monitoring of some of the league centers during matches.

According to him, this is to ensure the avoidance of some ugly incidences and unfair officiating by some match officials during matches.

“This will further bring credibility and acceptability of Nigeria’s Premier League in the comity of nations,’’ he said.

Ani suggested that the DSTV sports channel, Super Sports, should be made to cover more of the matches live.

“More live coverage will give league matches comprehensive leverage for Nigeria football fans and international fans of the NPFL to enjoy,’’ he added.

