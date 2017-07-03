NPFL matchday 27 fixtures – Pulse Nigeria
NPFL matchday 27 fixtures
MFM FC took advantage of Plateau United's loss at matchday 27 to cut the lead at the top to just two points. Published: 1 minute ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · MFM FC play MFM FC beat ABS FC 2-1 to cut Plateau United's lead at the top of the table to …
