NPFL Matchday 28: Struggling Shooting Stars take on champions Enugu Rangers – Goal.com

NPFL Matchday 28: Struggling Shooting Stars take on champions Enugu Rangers
Fresh from a 2-0 win over Wikki Tourists, Shooting Stars will hope they get lucky when they visit wounded Enugu Rangers on Sunday afternoon. With the team 18th in the log, Fatai Amoo needs points to steer the Oluyole Warriors clear of the relegation zone.
Amoo wants Rangers scalp
NPFL: Rangers set to seal 3SC's relegation in Enugu
