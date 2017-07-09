NPFL: Rangers set to seal 3SC’s relegation in Enugu

By Paul Erewuba

Shooting Stars Sports Cub are poised to rekindle their rivalry with Rangers, in a match in which they are condemned to get a result.

Should Shooting fail to survive today at the “Cathedral”, then it may end up being a case of bidding bye to the elite class.

The Ibadan landlords are 18th on the 20-team top-flight log on 32 points 16 behind league leaders, Plateau United.

Shooting, last week, beat visiting Niger Tournadoes 2-1 to shore up their points and slightly lift them up on points.

Rangers on the other hand were pummeled 3-1 by Lobi Stars to take the Enugu Antelopes to 12th position with 35 points to show for their efforts so far.

Keen League watchers have however predicted a tough game going by the old football rivalry that dates since 70s.

But Shooting’s coach Fatai Amoo has said his side would raise their game for a good result at the Coal City to help in their concerted fight to climb out of relegation zone.

“We have a lofty dream to climb out from the relegation zone and we must fight hard to bring it to reality.

“This game against Enugu Rangers is quite huge.

“How we handle the clash and chance a win or draw at worst will determine how far we can push ourselves away from relegation.

“The task is certainly going to be daunting and difficult but not altogether insurmountable, it’s quite achievable.

“We just have to raise our performance and demonstrate 100 per cent concentration and fitness throughout the game.

“My players have shown some positives in training but it has to be put to practice and test within the 90 minutes duration.

“We have come a long way in the on-going campaign we must continue to dream and push hard to make the dream a reality.

“We remain positive that we will pull our weights against Rangers to avoid defeat in the encounter.

“Of course, defeat will surely worsen our position on the log and make the survival tougher,” said the former Sunshine Stars coach.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes are beating the drums of war as they confront the People’s Elephant, Enyimba in a Matchday 28 game of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) today at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

Tornadoes are eighth on the log with 40 points after 27 matchdays.

The Ikon Allah’s striker, Samuel Agba insists his side are in Calabar to ruffle feathers.

Agba missed last weekend’s win over Remo Stars due to a slight injury but has been passed fit for the game against Enyimba.

Tornadoes haven’t been at their best against the People’s Elephant on the road of recent but Agba feels the story will be different this time round.

“Enyimba is an experienced side with quality players, but we are not afraid of them or anyone for that matter.

“We do respect them but we are in Calabar to get a decent result. The talk all week in our camp is how to get something out of the game.

“The coaches and players have vowed to do their best and get the points. I know we can do it and I’m ready to go.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

