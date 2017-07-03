NPFL: 3SC brushes past Wikki Tourists in easy win – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
NPFL: 3SC brushes past Wikki Tourists in easy win
P.M. News
Hosts Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan on Sunday defeated visiting Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi 2-0 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) Match Day 27 fixture. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that home side 3SC …
