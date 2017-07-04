NPP lauds President Akufo-Addo for good governance – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
NPP lauds President Akufo-Addo for good governance
Ghana Business News
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for good governance that would attract foreign investors for reconstruction. They also called on him to shun his critics and detractors, and carry on with the good work …
President Akufo-Addo signs 8 AU Treaties
President named AU Gender Champion for 2017
Lawlessness : Nana Addo must discipline NPP members – Dr Akoto Osei
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!