NPP lauds President Akufo-Addo for good governance – Ghana Business News

Jul 4, 2017


NPP lauds President Akufo-Addo for good governance
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for good governance that would attract foreign investors for reconstruction. They also called on him to shun his critics and detractors, and carry on with the good work
