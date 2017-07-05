NSCDC destroys 15 illegal refineries in Edo in six months – The Nation Newspaper
NSCDC destroys 15 illegal refineries in Edo in six months
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, says it has destroyed 15 illegal refineries across the State between January and June. The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this in an interview with the News …
