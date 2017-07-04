NSE ASI down by 1·5%

Stories by Chinwendu Obienyi

Equities trading opened in July on a bearish note as market capitalisation lost N120 billion on Monday to profit taking across major sectors.

This depreciated the All Share Index by 1.06 percent or 347.68 points as it closed at 32,769.80 points. Market Cap also fell 1.06 percent and to close the day at N11.331 trillion

The day’s performance decreased the year to date gains to 22.3 percent.

Market breadth turned negative with 17 gainers against 29 losers while Honeywell Flour Mills led the day’s gainers by 9.66 percent to close at N1.93 per share, as PZ followed with a gain of 6.24 percent to close at N24.35 per share. Livestock Feeds added 5.26 percent to close at N1 per share.

Skye Bank appreciated 5 percent to close at 63k per share and Cutix gained 5 percent to close at N3.20 per share.

On the other hand, May & Baker topped the day’s losers with a decline of 9.54 percent to close at N3.51 per share, 7UP came next with a decline of 9.53 percent to close at N78.21 per share. For its part, Unity Bank followed with a loss of 8.96 percent to close at 61 kobo, Total dipped 5.00 percent to close at N2.66 per share and Cadbury fell 5 percent to close at N13.30 per share.

Access Bank led day’s activity chart with an exchange of 20.9 million shares worth N197.4 million. Fidelity Bank sold 16.0 million shares valued at N20.9 million, while UBA traded 14.6 million shares worth N125.9 million. Transcorp exchanged 11.6 million shares valued at N16.3 million; and Zenith Bank emerged the fifth most traded stock with 8.9 million shares worth N184.6 million.

NSC cancer advocacy initiative draws 850 participants

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said more than 850 participants braved the rain to support the fight against cancer at the 4th edition of the Exchange’s Corporate Challenge against cancer held recently in Lagos

The NSE Corporate Challenge is an annual, highly competitive and fun-filled 5-kilometre walk, jog and run competition designed to raise awareness and funds for the purchase of 37 Mobile Cancer Centers (MCCs), valued at $613,000 each.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, said, “It’s amazing and emotional to see a lot of people turn out in the pouring rain to save lives. Cancer doesn’t care about the weather, and neither do we. This year’s event attracted over 200 partner companies who are all in massive support for the cause to tackle the cancer scourge in Nigeria”.

Onyema lauded the listed companies, non-listed companies, organizations, notable Nigerians and celebrities for their continuous support for the NSE Corporate Challenge since inception. “We remained focus in one of our CSR efforts of mobilizing funds for the purchase of Mobile Cancer Centers in the country. Through this initiative, we want to provide access for early detection and treatment of cancers so that people can live to their full potentials. With your support, we believe we can save lives”.

Ondo State first lady and founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, commended the NSE for galvanising efforts to raise awareness and mobilise funds for the purchase of Mobile Cancer screening centers, across the 36 states in the country. She called for increased investments through a public-private sector partnership that will improve the screening process for cancer in Nigeria, considering the huge costs involved.

She thereafter urged the Federal Government to effect policies that will attract private capital investments into the healthcare sector, to tackle diseases like cancer.

The Acting Head, Corporate Services Division, Ms. Pai Gamde, stated that “the inconvenience of the rain cannot be compared to the pain of cancer. We are indescribably grateful and awestruck by the love and support shown by all who came to participate: our walkers, teams, sponsors, donors, volunteers, everyone who made this day possible”.

“This year, we worked in close partnership with various sponsors, partners and volunteers. Our sponsors include, Dangote Cement PLC, Diamond Bank PLC, Eterna PLC, FBN Holdings, FCMB, Fidelity Bank PLC, Lafarge Africa PLC, Nestoil Limited, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Unilever PLC, Union Bank PLC and Wapic Insurance PLC”.

“Our partners include, X3m Music, Nuli Lounge, Aquadana, Emergency rescue, BusinessDay, AIT, TVC, Channels TV, Liberty TV, Liberty Radio, FRCN, Raypower, Radio Continental, Nigerian Info, Classic FM, Proshare and The Sun Newspapers”.

Anokue Uzochukwu from Cutix Plc emerge the overall winner of this edition of the NSE Corporate Challenge, winning a return ticket to London, courtesy of Medview Airline plc, a tablet and Gym membership from Bodyline.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

