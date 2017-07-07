NSE moves 212.38m shares in bullish trading

The volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday improved by 26.03 per cent, just as the market indices increased further by 0.32 per cent.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

