Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE trains 25 engineering students on electrical services design

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Kano State Branch has organised a two-day training workshop for 25 Engineering Students in the state. The Students were selected from across the higher Institutions in the state. The NSE Chairman in the state, Mr Rabiu Haruna disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the workshop in Kano on…

The post NSE trains 25 engineering students on electrical services design appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.