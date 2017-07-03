Pages Navigation Menu

NUC approves the changing of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to Moshood Abiola University of Technology.

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the conversion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to Moshood Abiola University of Technology. This was made known by the  Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, who announced the approval while receiving the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun. The Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology becomes the 85th …

