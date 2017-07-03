NURTW wants FG to revive moribund tyre companies

Alhaji lssa Ore, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kwara branch, on Monday appealed to the Federal Government to revive the moribund tyre manufacturing companies in the country.

Ore said in Ilorin that this would curb the importers of tyres from importing fairly-used ones.

He also said that it would reduce the rate of motor accidents on the country’s highways.

The NURTW chairman urged the Federal Government to enter into negotiations with Dunlop, Michelin and other tyre manufactures with a view to returning to the country and resume productions.

He condemned the imported tyres popularly called `tokunboh’ tyres now widely being used in the country by motorists.

He described them as being substandard and not suitable for the nation’s weather conditions and roads.

“The Federal Government must revive the moribund tyre manufacturing industries in the country to save the lives of Nigerians”, Ore said.

The NURTW chairman also appealed to the Federal Government to assist the various indigenous tyre producers in the country financially.

He said that would make them to be able to produce tyres that would be suitable for the nation’s road and reduce the rate of vehicular accidents usually recorded on annual basis.

According to him, over 70 per cent of accidents involving vehicles that occurred in various parts of the country were attributed to tyre burst from speeding.

The NURTW chairman advised motorists, especially, commercial vehicle operators to desist from using fairly- used tyres.

He also advised them to always abide by traffic rules and regulations so as to reduce cases of road accidents in the country.

NAN reports that the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, at a wet- season mega rally held in llorin recently said that statistics showed that the country was recording 5,000 road accidents annually.

He attributed the high rate to the use of substandard tyres, especially, by commercial vehicle operators.

