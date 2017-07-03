Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUT Rejects Planned Transfer Of Primary Schools To LGAs – The Tide

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Tide

NUT Rejects Planned Transfer Of Primary Schools To LGAs
The Tide
Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah (middle), presenting a provisional licence to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Pastor Philip Oluwi, during the presentation of provisional licences to eight
NULGE backs NUT on primary education funding, managementVanguard
Kaduna NUT, pay retired teachers their duesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Rivers' NUT wants salaries paid by state governmentTVC News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.