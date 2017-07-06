Nwakali misses training with Arsenal first team

Flying Eagles skipper Kelechi Nwakali missed an opportunity to train with the Arsenal first team on Tuesday morning.

Several Arsenal stars have not reported for pre-season training due to their involvement with their national teams this summer, and manager Arsene Wenger drafted in some promising Academy players to train with the first team.

Talented Nigerian quartet Tolaji Bola, Joseph Olowu, Tobi Omole and Aaron Eyoma were not considered by the French coach.

It is envisaged that Nwakali will join the Gunners first team set up when he returns to London later this week .

If that is the case, then it won’t be the first time he’ll train with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott as he was called up to train with the squad just before he completed his loan move to MVV Maastricht.

England U21 international Chuba Akpom was pictured training with the first team at London Colney on Tuesday.

