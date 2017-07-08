Nwoye digs deep in Anambra North

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE achievements of one of the APC governorship aspirants, Dr. Tony Nwoye, within the short period he has been a member of the House of Representatives for Anambra East and Anambra West federal constituency, appear to be putting him in good contention especially in his Anambra North Senatorial zone. The zone is apparently turning into a no-go area for other governorship aspirants of the party.

Sounding optimistic about the forthcoming election, Nwoye said: “APC will not engage in any rigging, but will win convincingly because the situation on ground does not favour the incumbent.”

Nwoye’s optimism it is claimed is based on his deep structures and support he has made especially since his emergence as a member of the House of Representatives. Nwoye, after a rigorous journey to the National Assembly, was sworn in December 2016, six months after his colleagues had settled down. The following month, precisely on January 26, 2017, he invited all the stakeholders in the area and followed it up with another one in March.

Two months later, he assembled expanded stakeholders again in what was described as one of the greatest empowerment programmes directed to enable constituents pursue businesses that would lift them and members of their families.

He later told Vanguard that he would soon move to all the political wards during which he hopes to empower about 2500 people from all segments of the society.

Nwoye has insisted that preference should not be given to any of the aspirants and that all of them should go into the primaries and that the aspirant with the majority support should be given the ticket of the APC. “That is my position, we don’t want Abuja or anyone to support anyone of us, let us test ourselves,” he said.

