NYSC: Nigerian Senate moves to split service year
A bill to amend the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Act is being considered by the Nigerian Senate. The bill, sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North senatorial district, went through first reading on November 24, 2015 and second reading on May 17. Deliberation is expected to continue any time soon and further deliberation […]
NYSC: Nigerian Senate moves to split service year
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!