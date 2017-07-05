Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC: Nigerian Senate moves to split service year

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

A bill to amend the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Act is being considered by the Nigerian Senate. The bill, sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North senatorial district, went through first reading on November 24, 2015 and second reading on May 17. Deliberation is expected to continue any time soon and further deliberation […]

