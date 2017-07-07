O-Systems Announce Launch of Retail Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

O-systems have announced the launch of Cryptency, a cryptocurrency trading platform for online brokers. The cryptocurrency trading platform has been released following a dramatic increase in the number of forex and contracts-for-difference (CFD) brokers launching bitcoin and altcoin pairings.

Cryptency Is Designed to Comprise a Complete Solution for Online Finance Brokers Hoping to Integrate Cryptocurrency Trading Markets

Producer of forex and CFD online brokerage solutions O-systems has launched a cryptocurrency trading platform designed for online brokers. The platform will be launched in cooperation with Vista Brokers, an international investment and brokerage company registered in the European Union and licensed with the Cyprus Securities and Exchanges Commission. The launch of Cryptency comes after the release of O-systems’ new binary options, forex and CFD trading platform, Osysfx.

Cryptency is designed to comprise a complete solution for online finance brokers hoping to integrate cryptocurrency trading markets, offering margin trading in addition to exchange trading functionality. Following six months of development, the platform claims to offer ‘in-built KYC compliance’, and dedicated custom relationship and risk management systems. The platform has been built for cryptocurrency token trading, as opposed to the CFD, binary options and futures trading platforms previously offered by O-systems.

Cryptency features charting capabilities, indicators, widgets, and can support dynamic content such as social news streaming. Although the platform will be able to facilitate both fiat and cryptocurrency deposits, Cryptency supports cryptocurrency/cryptocurrency pairs only.

The Introduction of Cryptency Follows Numerous Forex and CFD Brokers Launching Cryptocurrency Trading Pairs in Recent Months

The platform serves as a single interface for trading 860 different cryptocurrencies via bridge connectivity to many major exchanges, including Bitfinex, Kraken, and Poloniex. As such, some within the cryptocurrency community have suggested that there is little incentive to use a third party in order to access major cryptocurrency exchanges, presenting a significant potential barrier to the success of brokers who attempt to enter the cryptocurrency markets via Cryptency.

The introduction of Cryptency follows numerous forex and CFD brokers launching cryptocurrency trading pairs in recent months. In a recent interview, CEO of Blockex, Adam Leonard, discussed many of the risks associated with cryptocurrency CFDs, arguing that cryptocurrency token integration comprises a far less risky way for brokers to introduce virtual currency trading.

With Apari, Panda Trading Systems, Henyep Capital Markets Group, Ayondo, Plus500, Avatrade, FXOpen, XTB, JFD Brokers, Instaforex, and many other CFD and forex brokers introducing cryptocurrency trading pairs in recent months, it is likely that platforms such as Cryptency will lead to many more brokers offering cryptocurrency trading in a bid to avoid falling behind their competitors.

Do you think that retail cryptocurrency trading platforms will be popular among online brokers? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

