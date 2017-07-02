OAP Moet Abebe Rocks Bra And Crazy Jeans As She Hosts Yung L

Soundcity OAP Moet Abebe hosted Chocolate City’s Yung L today. Moet rocked a bra with a jacket to cover other part of her skin and a crazy jean. They took pictures together. Source: Nairaland

The post OAP Moet Abebe Rocks Bra And Crazy Jeans As She Hosts Yung L appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

