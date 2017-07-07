Oba of Benin advises Governor Fayose to embrace peace – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Oba of Benin advises Governor Fayose to embrace peace
NAIJ.COM
Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom in Edo has advised Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti to eschew conflict and embrace peace in the interest of his state and Nigeria. READ ALSO: Obasanjo planning to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu, overthrow Buhari – IPOB.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!