Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oba of Benin advises Governor Fayose to embrace peace – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Oba of Benin advises Governor Fayose to embrace peace
NAIJ.COM
Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom in Edo has advised Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti to eschew conflict and embrace peace in the interest of his state and Nigeria. READ ALSO: Obasanjo planning to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu, overthrow Buhari – IPOB.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.