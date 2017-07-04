Pages Navigation Menu

Oba of Benin seeks growth of Nifor

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—OBA of Benin,Omo N’ Oba  Ewuare II,   has said that he was in talks with Brazilian investors in the area of research for improved high yield seedlings for the expansion of Nigeria Institute For Oil Palm Research,  NIFOR.

He disclosed this yesterday in Benin City, while playing host to the outgoing Managing Director of the Nigeria Institute For Oil Palm Research, Dr Omorefe Asemota at his palace.

His Royal Majesty, Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin holds his staff of office, after his coronation.

The Benin monarch said that it had become necessary to improve the current production in output of NIFOR through new high yield seedlings,  adding that it was the role of the palace to do everything within its powers to ensure the overall development of the Institute.

He disclosed that plans have reached an advanced stage with foreign investors to partner the palace in argo-allied business to ensure economic growth and youth employment.

Earlier, the outgoing Managing Director,  Dr Asemota told the monarch that he was at the palace to thank him for his support to the Institute.

In another development, the Benin monarch has lamented the indiscriminate arrest of villagers by the Nigeria Police over land related matters.

The royal father expressed his dissatisfaction while presiding over matters affecting individuals, families and villages at  Ugha-Ozolua, venue of the traditional court at the palace ground Benin.

There have complains from members of various villages, hamlets, towns including Ebo village where the police were allegedly used as agent of intimidation and oppression to forcefully dispossess  people of their lands.

The monarch who expressed sadness over the situation, said  that the state Police Command will be invited to explain their  interest and reasons of their actions.

In one of the land disputes involving Mrs.  Docas Ehigiator and one Henry in Evbuodia Village in Oredo Council Local Government Area of the state, the Oba ruled that the said land belong to Mrs. Ehigiator despite being wrongly developed by other person.

Oba Ewuare warned those still parading themselves as leaders of the outlawed Community Development Association, CDA, in the state to desist from doing so not to incur the wrath of the palace and government.

