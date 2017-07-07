Oba of Benin urges Fayose to embrace Peace

The Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was advised on Thursday by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II to embrace peace for the over all interest of the State and the country at large. The monarch gave the charge when he played host to the Governor in his place in Benin, Edo state capital, …

The post Oba of Benin urges Fayose to embrace Peace appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

